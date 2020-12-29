FORECAST: Chilly day with some sun; windy, warmer, wet Wednesday

- WEDNESDAY EVENING - FRIDAY: Widespread rain in the forecast
- WEDNESDAY: Windy with gusts near 30 MPH
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After starting the day with cloudy skies, we’ll see clouds decrease towards midday before increasing again during the late afternoon.
High temperatures in the afternoon will top out in the lower 40s.
Clouds increase this evening and remain overnight, which will limit lows to the 30s.
Wednesday begins dry and cloudy as our next cold front approaches. Afternoon highs soar to near 60° thanks to southerly winds gusting to near 30 MPH.
Rain arrives during the afternoon hours, first in southern Indiana before pushing its way south. Widespread rain is expected Wednesday night as temperatures gradually slide into the 40s.
Widespread rain is the forecast Thursday and Friday; rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall totals look to sit between 2 and 3 inches; locally higher totals are possible.
