FORECAST: Rain and wind increase on Wednesday

- WEDNESDAY EVENING - FRIDAY: Widespread rain in the forecast
- WEDNESDAY: Windy with gusts over 30 MPH
- THURSDAY MORNING: Potential for a brief period of freezing rain or snow in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to increase overnight tonight, keeping temperatures from dropping below freezing in many areas as we stay dry.
Rain will begin to enter into the picture Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by wind gusts up to 40 mph at times. Highs will be very mild as we approach the 60 degree mark just before the rain begins.
As the northern edge of the rain moves south into our Southern Indiana counties very early Thursday, a brief period of freezing rain and snow is possible. This will occur mainly north of Louisville and may result in brief travel impacts Thursday morning. Temperatures will go above freezing before lunchtime on Thursday as rain lessens. Expect temperatures to hover in the 30s during the day, with a surge to near 40 degrees by midnight as rain ramps up once again.
By the time the rain wraps up on Friday, rainfall totals between 1.5-2.5 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures cool-down to near seasonal levels in the 40s this weekend before warming back into the 50s next week.
