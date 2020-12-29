Gov. Beshear reports 2,990 new cases of COVID Tuesday, 31 more deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an updated on the COVID-19 outbreak in Kentucky Tuesday.
The governor discussed the importance of people staying home on New Year’s Eve.
“I’m asking every Kentuckian to please keep any New Year’s celebrations small,” Beshear said, “preferably your own household or one more. Remember, going to a big party will help spread this virus.”
Beshear announced he signed an extension to the public mask mandate in Kentucky, which will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Jan. 2 and continue for 30 days after that.
He said people should continue to wear masks and remain six feet apart in public, even as vaccination shipments make their way to Kentucky. Wearing masks is still the most effective action Kentuckians can take to keep themselves and others protected, he said.
“Please, everyone, this more than anyone else will determine how many people live and how many people die,” Beshear stressed.
Beshear reported 2,990 cases of COVID in the state Tuesday. The latest cases bring the total number of infections to 261,492 since the outbreak began.
The governor also reported 31 COVID-19 deaths, increasing the death toll to 2,594. The state also had a positivity rate of 8.41% Tuesday.
At least 1,635 patients were in the hospital for COVID-19-related reasons, and 380 were in the intensive care unit. There was also 211 people on ventilators.
