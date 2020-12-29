LMPD: Man dies in Shawnee neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to police.
Louisville Metro Police Sergeant John Bradley confirmed around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 100 block of Boston Court on reports of a shooting.
Officers arrived and found a man in his late 30s to early 40s who had been shot multiple times.
The man was sent to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is currently handling the investigation. Sgt. Bradley said all parties are accounted for at this time.
