Louisville health officials confident in early vaccination results, ready for next phase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville is preparing for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations and it comes at a critical time.
Case numbers are down in the city, but holiday travel may change that.
The Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness is zoned in on that next phase that will include, but will not be limited to, first responders and teachers.
Still though, they haven’t lost sight of what’s happening right now.
The COVID-19 case numbers are down from a week ago. It’s the second week in a row that’s happened.
COVID-19 Taskforce co-chair Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage said Louisville’s in a good spot, even having more vaccines than they have the ability to administer them.
Things could change, however.
“I expect to see that balance begin to shift over the coming weeks,” Hartlage said. “At this exact moment, I would say that the supply exceeds our ability to distribute them, but within a couple weeks our ability to distribute will exceed the supply that we can receive from the state.”
Of those already vaccinated as part of the first phase, like healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents, Hartlage said the vaccine has been well received.
“We’ve not seen any severe reactions [in Louisville],” Hartlage said. “We’ve had people say that perhaps they were a little fatigued, but that’s been the common things that I’ve heard.”
Health officials like Hartlage are now focusing on the last holiday of the year: New Year’s Eve.
They’ve received word several businesses plan on ringing in the new year with possible super spreader events.
Hartlage wants them to know they’re on notice.
“Those facilities are not supposed to be serving after 11 or be open after 12 (midnight),” she said, “and our environmental team is keeping an eye on that and we’ll be enforcing those restrictions.”
Health officials believe there could another spike once numbers from Christmas and New Year’s start to roll in.
