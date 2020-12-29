Pedestrian killed in hit and run on I-265 South identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit and run Tuesday evening.
Daniel Kronk, 25, died due to injuries sustained from blunt force trauma, according to the deputy coroner.
LMPD Sgt. John Bradley said investigators responded to the scene on I-265 south, near Brownsboro road at about 6:20 p.m. after a truck traveling southbound hit a person who appeared to be clearing the road of debris. Bradley said the driver did not stop. Kronk died at the scene.
The truck is described as a large red pickup truck with probable front-end damage.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
