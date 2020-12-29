Pedestrian killed in hit and run on I-265 South

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian died in Louisville Tuesday evening after being hit by a person driving a truck.
LMPD Sgt. John Bradley says investigators responded to the scene at about 6:20 p.m. after a truck traveling southbound hit a person who appeared to be clearing the road of debris. Bradley said the driver did not stop.
The truck is described as a large red pickup truck with probable front-end damage.
The pedestrian died at the scene, according to Bradley.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
