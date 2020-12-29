Should politicians be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some state officials in Kentucky and Indiana have been the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, causing debate about how soon elected officials should be able to receive the shot. Some critics claim they should wait their turn, while others argue they’re setting a potentially life-saving example for their constituents.
Indiana’s Republican Governor Eric Holcomb said he’s going to wait until the vaccine is less scarce.
“I will get vaccinated, but it won’t be until my time,” Holcomb said. “That could be eight weeks, 10 weeks, February, March.”
Kentucky’s Democratic Governor Andy Beshear has already gotten the shot. He said his goal is to show those concerned about getting one, they’ll be okay.
Beshear got the vaccine alongside leaders of the Republican Party.
“If we recognize there’s more vaccine hesitancy among members of one political party than the other, I’ve got to do what it takes and ask for help, which is what I did with those officials to make sure we address that hesitancy,” Beshear said.
Beshear added he has invited elected officials like Republican Auditor Mike Harmon and Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles to get vaccinated. Quarles declined, releasing the following statement:
“I plan on taking the vaccine, but I will wait for my turn in line.
Though I appreciate the Governor’s invitation, as a healthy 37-year-old man with no underlying conditions I would rather my early access vaccine be given to a high-risk individual like a frontline worker or a resident of a long-term care facility, two groups who have unfortunately borne the brunt of the coronavirus.
I understand the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation that officials like the Governor and top legislators be vaccinated for the sake of government continuity, but I do not believe rank-and-file politicians should be leapfrogging over those who are at higher risk of infection...”
Harmon cited advice he gives auditor’s office staff as a reason to get vaccinated now.
“We don’t hurt anyone. We don’t give anyone a pass. We just simply follow the data,” Harmon said. “I thought it was important, if we are truly sincere in that aspect, that we should follow the data, go ahead and get the vaccine. So, that we can show others that we need it.”
Kentucky and Indiana federal lawmakers have begun to receive the vaccination as a recommendation from national security experts to keep the government running.
