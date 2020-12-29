TSA, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport break new record in passengers the day after Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transportation Security Administration screened 1,284,599 people at U.S. airports on Sunday, according to its agency data.
The TSA broke a new record of the highest number of travelers screened by the TSA in one day since March. More than 4,400 of those passengers traveled through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, reaching a new high for them as well.
And yet the total number of air passengers are only about 40% of what the local airport would normally see. An SDF spokesperson said 70,000 passed through during Christmas 2019 and 28,000 the year before.
Everyone was required to wear face coverings and social distance inside the airport. Hand sanitizers were provided through the facility.
“I just wanted to make sure I had my mask and as long as I keep to myself and do what I’m supposed to do, best thing I can do is trust that everyone else will do what they’re supposed to do,” local student Logan Issacs said.
If you believe you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, doctors ask you to quarantine and wait five to seven days before you get tested. If you get tested too early, your lab results could be a false negative.
