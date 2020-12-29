2 UofL and #13 UK women have games postponed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - #2 UofL and #13 UK both had games postponed on Tuesday.
The Cards (5-0) have not played since a 73-49 win at Duke on December 9.
They were supposed to play the Blue Devils again this week, but Duke shut down for the season. The ACC rescheduled a game against North Carolina for Friday at 1 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center. However, on Tuesday, citing travel issues for the Tar Heels, that game was postponed.
The next scheduled game for the Cards is Sunday at Virginia (0-5) at 12 p.m.
#13 UK (7-1) will tip off SEC play on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. hosting #10 Arkansas (5-0).
The Cats game at Tennessee (6-1), which was scheduled for Sunday, was postponed today after a positive test, contact tracing and quarantining within the Vols program.
