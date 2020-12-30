Celebrations scaled back across Louisville for New Year’s Eve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Year end celebrations will be different for just about everyone in Kentucky this year. Many celebrations have been canceled altogether as new guidance comes down from the governor’s office.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has urged people not to gather as bars and restaurants scale back plans for what is usually a pretty big night.
But there are ways to celebrate safely and follow guidelines. That’s what the Louisville Thoroughbred Society believes.
They are hosting their annual event for members and guests this year.
“We wouldn’t be doing this if we didn’t feel like we could do it in a safe, controlled manner,” director of hospitality Eric Outlaw said.
The Louisville Thoroughbred club has made several changes to make sure they are adhering to restrictions, like a 25% capacity.
“Ultimately, the safety of my team members, myself, my family and our guests are of the highest priority,” Outlaw said.
Outlaw added that the way they are naturally set up, as an off-track betting facility, provides an easy way to keep people apart.
“We have the ability to broadcast throughout the entire club,” Outlaw said, “so people can find their own area that is safely and socially distanced away from other groups of people.”
The Louisville Thoroughbred Society said they are following all CDC guidelines.
Temperatures will be taken at the door, people who feel sick are asked not to come and dancing is discouraged.
The event is by ticket only for members and their guests.
