1 dead in hit-and-run in California neighborhood

1 dead in hit-and-run in California neighborhood
Police were called to a report of a person down in the roadway near the intersection of 15th and Prentice streets around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: Pexels)
By Sarah Jackson | December 30, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 12:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A person died after being hit by a vehicle in the California neighborhood.

Police were called to a report of a person down in the roadway near the intersection of 15th and Prentice streets around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

A witness told police after the person was hit, they saw a truck with front end damage head northbound on 15th Street away from the scene of the crash.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.