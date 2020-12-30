FORECAST: Rain becomes widespread this evening; wintry mix possible early Thursday

- THIS AFTERNOON - FRIDAY: Widespread rain in the forecast
- TODAY: Windy with gusts over 30 MPH possible
- THURSDAY MORNING: Potential of a brief period of freezing rain/sleet/snow north of Parkways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain continues to push to the southeast, becoming more widespread through the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the upper 50s for most locations with highs near 60° in Louisville.
The rain band continues to track south before cold air catches up to it overnight. This will bring the potential for a wintry mix to areas north of the Parkways, with the best chance in southern Indiana. Warm ground temperatures help to minimize impacts.
Our first batch of precipitation pushes to the south Thursday morning and fades by the afternoon. After falling into the low to mid-30s during the morning, temperatures climb into the upper 30s during the afternoon and hover there through the evening.
More rain pushes north into the region late Thursday into early Friday morning; this is when rain looks to be heaviest. Temperatures rise through the 40s after the ball drops for New Year’s Eve.
Temperatures soar into the 60s Friday as more rain pushes through the region. Some thunderstorms are also possible Friday as winds gust to near 40 MPH. By the time the rain wraps up on Friday afternoon and evening, rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible.
We’ll watch for a quick system that looks to bring a slight chance for mostly rain late Saturday into Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.