FORECAST: Widespread rain overnight, some wintry mix

- TONIGHT: Widespread rain, wintry mix north of Louisville after midnight
- THURSDAY: Drying out after morning rain & wintry mix
- FRIDAY: Heavy rain in the morning, scattered storms, warmth, & wind by afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain will be on the radar for the overnight, but some snow and sleet activity will develop on the northern edge of it. It won’t be cold enough for this to be a big problem, and any minor impact would be north of I-64 after midnight.
The morning’s rain and brief wintry mix opportunity will be gone by midday Thursday, leaving us with a cloudy and cold afternoon that’ll struggle to get up to 40 degrees.
Thursday evening is looking drier for socially-distanced New Year’s Eve celebrations, but after the ball drops at midnight we’ll see a surge of rain move in. Temperatures will be largely steady in the 30s to near 40 overnight.
Friday morning will be wet and windy, but by afternoon rain will become more scattered.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible through New Year’s Day and thunder may be heard in some of the scattered afternoon showers as highs reach up to 70 degrees!
