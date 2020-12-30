Hoosiers hold off Penn State 87-85 in overtime

(WAVE) - A Rob Phinisee jumper saved Indiana from an 0-3 Big Ten start.
The junior guard sank a 15 foot jumper with just over :14 seconds in overtime as the Hoosiers held off Penn State 87-85.
Indiana was in control when an Al Durham three capped a 13-1 lead to give them a 66-54 cushion with just under 10 minutes left, but the Nittany Lions kept coming.
When Sam Sessoms connected with :28 seconds left, Penn State had it’s first lead of the game, at 80-79.
Trayce Jackson-Davis was fouled with :07 seconds left and hit one of the two free throws to tie the game.
Sessoms missed a challenged shot at the buzzer.
Jackson-Davis had a game-high 21 points. Durham finished with 18, Armaan Franklin had 16 and Phinisee 11.
Myreon Jones led Penn State with 20.
The Hoosiers improve to 6-4, 1-2 in the Big Ten. Penn State falls to 3-4, 0-3.
Indiana hosts Maryland (6-3, 1-2) on Monday at 8 p.m.
