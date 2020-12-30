Men facing charges following multi-county pursuit

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Two men are facing charges after police said they led police on a multi-county pursuit with weapons in the vehicle.
Police were called to the 9000 block of Shrewsbury Road around 11 p.m. Monday on a report of firearms stolen from a parked vehicle. Police said the people inside the vehicle, identified as Andrew Singer, 19, of Louisville, and two passengers, Taylor Tucker, 18, and a 17-year-old girl, were confronted by, and almost hit, the homeowner.
The vehicle went toward Leitchfield and was seen by a Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputy who caught up with the vehicle near Quarry Road and US 62.
The deputy turned on his lights and attempted to stop the vehicle. Police said the driver refused to stop. Another Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and two city officers joined the pursuit as the vehicle entered into the eastbound lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway.
Police said Singer reached incredibly high speeds as he went into Hardin County and Kentucky State Police troopers joined the pursuit. Stop sticks were eventually used to bring the vehicle to a stop.
All three people were taken out of the vehicle. Police said two handguns were discovered in the passenger side floorboard, as well as a handgun in the 17-year-old’s purse.
Singer and Tucker were booked into the Grayson County Detention Center.
Singer was charged with multiple traffic offenses, possession of marijuana, fleeing or evading, wanton endangerment, theft of a firearm, receiving stolen property U/$500 and unlawful transaction with a minor.
Tucker, who was out on bond for a similar crime in Nelson County, was charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, receiving stolen property U/$500, theft of a firearm, theft from a vehicle O/$500 but U/$10,000 and possession of marijuana.
The 17-year-old was released to her mother.
Police said more charges may be pending against Singer and Tucker.
