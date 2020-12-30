New USDA, HHA dietary guidelines includes babies and toddlers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Department of Health and Human Service have released the newest dietery guidelines for Americans.
These dietary guidelines are updated every five years. For the first time, it includes recommendations for babies and toddlers.
The guidelines are broken down to every life stage, from infants and toddlers, to older adults.
Overall, it consists of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean meat and poultry, seafoods and nuts.
The USDA said children younger than two should avoid sugars and high levels of sodium. This means no cake, ice cream, candy or chips.
Also, added sugars, saturated fats, sodium and alcohol should be limited.
It’s important to pay attention to these guidelines because they help shape school lunches or influence what food companies can produce.
