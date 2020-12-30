New Year’s Eve restrictions target local bars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisvillians are excited to celebrate the end of what has been a rough year for many.
Ringing in the new year will be just as unconventional as 2020 was, especially at small businesses like Noraebar.
On Thursday night, glasses will be filled.
Restaurants and bars are planning for New Year’s Eve festivities, but that doesn’t come without warning from health officials. At Noreabar, people will be ready to say goodbye to 2020, hoping to forget the adversity it brought.
“It’s scary in this industry, because we’ve kind of been like the Guinea pigs of the virus,” said Kelsey Westbrook, manager of Noreabar. “This is our livelihood. We have to continue to show up every day.”
Noreabar, a karaoke, Kentucky-Asian fusion bar, shut down before its planned grand opening in March, but finally was able to open in July.
Thursday night, temperatures will be taken, masks will have to stay on when patrons interact with staff or get up from tables.
”At the end of the day, that’s hurting all of us,” Westbrook said. “If we can all follow the rules, we can all get to that place we want to be sooner rather than later.”
In Kentucky, New Year’s Eve businesses and customers have to abide by the Healthy at Work Guidelines; click here to see the full list.
The guidelines include; no bar seating or service, food and drink service must end at 11 p.m. and bars must close at 12 a.m. Westbrook said they’ve got everything in place to adhere to all the rules.
“We have nine private rooms; they each have karaoke systems,” she said. “It’s actually one of the most COVID-safe public things you can do. Each room has its own HVAC system, so you’re not breathing the same air as people and a server comes to you.”
For business owners and patrons who plan to spend New Year’s Eve in Southern Indiana, the Clark County Health Department said it will field complaints and tend to the calls.
However, Health Department Officer Eric Yazel said social responsibility is going to be the most important facet this New Year’s Eve.
”We want everyone to be safe and make good decisions but we also recognize everyone needs to have fun this time of year,” Yazel said. “I would hate bad decision making to get people sick.”
Kentucky ABC & LMPD will be out Thursday night and all weekend long on surveillance routes.
