Southern Indiana preparing for next tier of vaccine rollout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Across Southern Indiana, the COVID-19 vaccine is making its way into the arms of Hoosiers.
Hospitals in Indiana are currently vaccinating healthcare workers while commercial pharmacies are performing injections at longterm-care facilities.
In Floyd County, about 2,200 people have gotten the shot so far through Baptist Health Floyd.
“They’ve done a great job scheduling people,” Dr. Tom Harris, the county health officer, said. “We’ve got follow-up shots already lined up with people and the system overall is working well.”
Public health officials are hoping to expand to phase 1B by mid-January, which means more healthcare workers and those most vulnerable to the virus because of age will be allowed to get the shot.
Harris said the vaccine will be predominantly distributed through a drive-thru clinic at Indiana University Southeast from that point on in Floyd County.
Later in the rollout, some mobile sites likely will be used, too.
“We’re looking to immunize something on the order of 350 to 500 people a day, once we’ve got maximum capacity,” Harris said.
He added it’s still hard to tell when the general public will be invited to get the vaccine. Harris said that’s in-part due to the speed it’s now being distributed at the state and federal level.
The health officer said the initial rollout was quick, but now, the quantities are still fairly low in many locations across the country, including Floyd County.
So, like many others, he’s hopeful more vaccine will be distributed soon.
“We’re ready to go,” Harris said. “We’ve got a plan. We’ve got it coordinated. We’ve got hours set up and we’ve got people to help give shots. The bottom line is at this point, we just need vaccine.”
The goal, he said, is to at least vaccinate half of the county to make a dent in how the virus is spreading.
“We have about 79,000 people in Floyd County,” Harris said. “We’ve immunized 2,000 of them already. We’ve had 3,000 people who’ve had (the virus). So, we’re still looking at having to give 31,000 or 32,000 people shots minimum. So, we’ve got our work cut out for us, but, if we could get the vaccine, we could conceivably do that number in about 100 days.”
Those at Clark Memorial Health have now vaccinated around 2,500 people, and are encouraging more healthcare workers who’ve been invited to sign up. State licensing agencies will contact those eligible via email.
At a hospital level, Clark Memorial leaders said the rollout has gone well, adding that they’re working with the local health department to figure out how they can help during the next part of the vaccine rollout.
Lance Ballard, Director of Pharmacy at Clark Memorial Health, said the onsite clinic started giving out 45 shots an hour, but it’s now able to administer 60 in that timeframe.
“We really feel like we’re able to get folks in and out quickly and safely to get their vaccine,” Ballard said. “It’s nice to have a tool to be able to win this fight and beat this pandemic.”
Most of those vaccinated at Clark Memorial so far have been hospital and healthcare workers from Clark, Scott and Jefferson counties in Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.