VIDEO: Shively mayor’s suspected DUI crash in White Castle drive-thru

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Video of Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton’s crash in a fast-food drive-thru has just been released.
WAVE 3 News was first to report Chester-Burton’s arrest this month, and is the only local media outlet to have obtained the video Wednesday.
The video shows the car Chester-Burton was allegedly driving crash into the back of a pickup truck in the White Castle drive-thru, then continue wildly out of the restaurant parking lot onto Manslick Road.
When officers arrived a short time later, they found Chester-Burton’s vehicle smashed against a utility pole with heavy damage to the front of her car while she stood outside.
Police said she first told them her accelerator was stuck while she sat in the drive-thru, and that she swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. But witnesses told police she had been passed out and that they’d knocked on her window to wake her up.
Chester-Burton was arrested for driving under the influence after she allegedly failed a sobriety test.
WAVE 3 News has tried to speak with Chester-Burton and Shively’s City Attorney, but has not heard back from either.
