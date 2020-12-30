101-year-old Air Force veteran gets COVID vaccine at Louisville senior facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 101-year-old Louisville man got the COVID vaccine at a local senior living facility on Wednesday.
Steve Fatovic was vaccinated at Brookdale Stonestreet Senior Living in southwest Louisville. The longtime Louisvillian once served in the Air Force.
Along with Fatovic and staff members, Brookdale CEO Cindy Baier also got vaccinated Wednesday.
“This vaccine program has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for residents, a population who are at high risk if they contract COVID-19,” Baier said in a statement.
