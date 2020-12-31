Bald Eagle rescued from creek in Bernheim Forest

CLERMONT, Ky. (WAVE) – A Bald Eagle was rescued from a creek bed during an annual event in Clermont.
Eric Nally posted on Facebook and said he was taking part in the annual Christmas bird count in Bernheim Forest when he saw the bird in the creek.
Nally said he thought the eagle was dead and went to see if it had obvious injuries when he realized the bird was breathing and could move its head.
He said he was able to get in touch with a volunteer naturalist at Bernheim Forest named Bill Napper who was able to get others together to rescue the eagle before the rain came in and caused the creek to rise.
The eagle was taken to Raptor Rehab to recover.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.