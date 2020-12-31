Family dispute leads to shooting in Jeffersonville; 1 dead, suspect at large

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A man died after being shot in what investigators said was a family dispute.
Jeffersonville police confirmed the shooting happened in an apartment in the 800 block of French Street at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A man was shot inside the apartment, then rushed to a hospital, where he died. His identity was not immediately available.
Police said the shooting was the result of an “altercation between family members,” adding that the person responsible for the shooting left the apartment before officers arrived. That person’s name and description was not released.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call the Jeffersonville Crime Tip Line at (812) 218-TIPS.
