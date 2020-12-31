FORECAST: Drier for New Year’s Eve celebrations; heavy rain returns Friday morning

- THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Drier and chilly
- FRIDAY: Heavy morning rain; a warm, windy afternoon with scattered thunderstorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drier conditions are expected this afternoon as temperatures do their best to climb into the upper 30s. Some breaks in the clouds are possible this afternoon and evening.
This evening remains dry for socially-distanced New Year’s Eve celebrations. After the ball drops at midnight, we’ll see rain surging in from the south. Temperatures will be largely steady in the 30s overnight.
Get ready for a wild start to 2021. Widespread rain moves in during the early morning becoming more scattered by the afternoon. Some thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon with gusty winds. Highs top out in the 60s on Friday. While the rain moves out Friday evening, the clouds remain into Saturday morning. We’ll see lows in the 30s and 40s.
A quick system that looks to bring a slight chance of mainly rain late Saturday into Sunday.
The next work week begins on a dry note as highs return to near 50°.
