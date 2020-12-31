Ky. schools prepare for in-person learning; some districts could resume first week in January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For students across Kentucky, the new year will bring a new semester and for many, a return to in-person instruction amid the pandemic.
As districts make plans to reopen their doors, some will do so sooner than Gov. Beshear advised. In December, Beshear made the recommendation that schools not resume in-person classes until Jan. 11.
Breckinridge County Schools Superintendent Nick Carter told WAVE 3 News his district will follow the governor’s advice.
“Offering some type of an in-person learning, even if it’s through a hybrid model where it’s only two days a week, that’s still better than nothing,” he said. “My hope is that as the vaccine becomes more readily available through the second semester of schooling that we’re able to have those conversations in our district amongst our folks, among our parents about doing more.”
Students in Breckinridge County Schools will start the new semester under “100 percent remote learning” from Jan. 4 through Jan. 8. In-person learning will resume under an A/B schedule on Jan. 11.
Many surrounding public school districts have announced similar plans, although the following dates could change:
- Carroll County: NTI continues, Jan. 4, no set date for in-person instruction
- Oldham County: NTI, Jan. 5 – 8, hybrid, in-person instruction, beginning Jan. 11
- Shelby County: NTI, Jan. 4 – 8, hybrid, in-person Instruction, beginning Jan. 11
- Jefferson: NTI continues, Jan. 4, no set date for in-person instruction
- Bullitt County: NTI, Jan. 4 – 15, hybrid, in-person learning beginning Jan. 18
- Washington County: NTI, Jan. 4 – 8, in-person Instruction, beginning Jan. 11
- Marion County: NTI continues, Jan. 5 - 8, no set date for in-person instruction
- Adair County: NTI, Jan. 4 – 8, hybrid, in-person Instruction, beginning Jan. 11
- Larue County: NTI, Jan. 4 – 8, hybrid, in-person instruction, beginning Jan. 11
- Hardin County: NTI, Jan. 4 – 8, hybrid, in-person instruction, beginning Jan. 11
- Meade County: NTI, Jan. 5 – 8, hybrid, in-person instruction, beginning Jan. 11
- Grayson County: NTI, Jan. 4 – 8, hybrid, in-person instruction, beginning Jan. 11
Other districts have made plans to forgo Beshear’s recommendation. Schools in Spencer, Henry, Trimble and Taylor counties are currently set to begin hybrid or completely in-person instruction the week of Jan. 4.
Jefferson County Public Schools leaders previously have suggested that students may begin to return for in-person instruction in mid-February.
