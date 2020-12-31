Man, woman found fatally shot inside vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man and woman were found shot inside of a vehicle early Thursday morning.
The shooting was reported in the 700 block of Lampton Street around 4:30 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found both victims who were pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the victims have not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
