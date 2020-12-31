Robley Rex VA Medical Center to begin vaccinating veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Veterans in will begin to receive COVID-19 vaccines in Louisville in the beginning of the new year.
Robley Rex VA Medical Center employees will begin vaccinating veterans on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Center.
Veterans who are identified as high risk, over age 85 or who reside in congregate living are being contacted to receive the Moderna vaccine.
Health care professionals are also being vaccinated.
Veterans who need to check their eligibility status can call 502-287-5591.
