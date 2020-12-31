Tips for sticking to your New Year’s resolutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Whether it’s eating better or exercising more, New Year’s resolutions are tough to keep.
Nicole McGloshen, a registered dietician at UofL Health, said Thursday that 92% of people fail to maintain their resolutions through the year.
McGloshen has some tips, like where to even start.
“Find your motivation,” McGloshen said. “Find your why on why you’re wanting to make this change. A lot of the times people say, ‘I want to lose weight.’ Well, why? Do you want to be healthier? Do you want to look good in a bikini? Put in place steps that are going to help you reach that goal but that are going to help you become disciplined.”
Those steps might include the simple act of making a shopping list and buying what you need to eat for your healthy eating resolutions, like fruits and vegetables, and not so much the things you want to eat.
It shouldn’t stop there. McGloshen said there’s much more to becoming a healthier you.
“A healthy lifestyle is not just eating better,” McGloshen said. “It’s not just including exercise. It’s a spiritual, it’s a mind and it’s a physical triangle aspect.”
If you find yourself off track, don’t give up. Get back to it quickly.
“Let’s say you were supposed to eat a piece of fruit at breakfast and you didn’t,” McGloshen said. “Eat it right then. Eat your fruit. Get your checkmark. Don’t wait for the next day. Make that moment count.”
McGloshen said 80% of people will have abandoned their New Year’s resolution by February, but she would like to help some people avoid that.
