2 UofL women will host Bellarmine on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another day, another schedule change for the #2 UofL women.
The Cards (5-0), who haven’t played since a 73-49 at Duke on December 9, will host Bellarmine (0-4) on Saturday at 12 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.
The two were originally scheduled to play on December 6, but COVID caused that game to be postponed.
It will be the 19th meeting between the two schools, the last coming in 1999. UofL leads the all-time series 14-4.
UofL has had games against Florida State, Miami, Duke and North Carolina postponed over the last three weeks.
The Cards return to ACC action on Tuesday, January 5, hosting North Carolina (7-0) at 2:30 p.m.
