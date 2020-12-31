WAVE 3 News anchor Lauren Jones, a COVID-19 long hauler, has a New Year’s wish for everyone

”I’m a terrible mom because I can’t get up,” she said. “I’m a terrible wife because I can’t kiss my husband. I’m letting work down and all of you because I can’t be there. I mean you just go through this cycle of torture when you’re sitting in a room all by yourself for three weeks straight. You just lose your mind. This has done such a number of my family. My husband’s cried more than I’ve ever seen him cry. The kids have cried. My son’s acting out. I can’t see my mom. We can’t see his mom or grandparents. It’s just such a trickle-down effect that people don’t realize.”