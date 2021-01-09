LMPD: Man arrested in connection to body found buried in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in a case where a body was found buried in the back of a home in South Louisville Friday.
Andrew Strong, 42, has been arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse.
An arrest report obtained by WAVE 3 News said LMPD’s Homicide division was contacted Wednesday by a witness who had information on a possible murder.
The witness stated that a victim had entered the residence on the 3400 block of Vetter Avenue and was shot and killed by Strong, according to the report.
Remains were found in the by homicide detectives with the help of Louisville Metro Public Works crew members after the dispatchers received the tip, LMPD Sgt. John Bradley confirmed Friday night.
Strong was interviewed Friday and confessed to killing the victim, confirming the witness’ tip. He told police that he shot the victim again hours after the victim died, then covered the victim in a garbage bag with a chemical substance, and buried the body behind the home.
The LMPD Homicide Unit continues their investigation at this time.
