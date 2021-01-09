Cats rip Gators for third straight victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After dropping six straight games, the Kentucky Wildcats have now reeled off three consecutive victories after they thumped the Florida Gators, 76-58 on Saturday in Gainesville. UK has now opened S.E.C. play by beating Mississippi State, Vandy and Florida.
The Cats’ Dontaie Allen came off the bench to drill back-to-back three pointers in the first half to give the visitors their first lead at 13-10. Allen finished with six points. Then UK got a spark from Keion Brooks who was playing for the first time this season. Brooks, who was coming off a calf injury, made the most of his action. He scored a dozen points to go along with six rebounds. His first points of the season came on a run out as the Cats got a steal with Brooks finishing off the break with a slam. Kentucky led Florida at the half, 35 to 29.
The Wildcats went on a spree to begin the second half, torching the Gators with a 16-4 run. Brooks threw down a dunk to put his team up ten. Later, Davion Mintz drilled a long distance triple to put the Cats up 15 and minutes later, teammate Devin Askew knocked down a straight-away triple and Kentucky was up 18 at 51 to 33.
Mintz wound up with 13 points with Brandon Boston, Jr. contributing 13 as well for the winners.
Next up for the Wildcats, a home showdown Tuesday nightat 9:00 P.M. against Alabama.
