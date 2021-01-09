Cats rip Gators for third straight victory

The Cats’ Dontaie Allen came off the bench to drill back-to-back three pointers in the first half to give the visitors their first lead at 13-10. Allen finished with six points. Then UK got a spark from Keion Brooks who was playing for the first time this season. Brooks, who was coming off a calf injury, made the most of his action. He scored a dozen points to go along with six rebounds. His first points of the season came on a run out as the Cats got a steal with Brooks finishing off the break with a slam. Kentucky led Florida at the half, 35 to 29.