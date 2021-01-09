Early-morning double shooting on Preston Highway under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after two people were shot early Saturday morning on Preston Highway.
According to LMPD Sergeant John Bradley, officers were called to the 4600 block of Preston Highway around 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found two people who had been shot near the intersection of Preston Highway and Grade Lane. Victims are expected to be OK, Bradley reported.
No other details were provided at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
