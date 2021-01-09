Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 6,045 new cases, 75 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) -The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Saturday on newly reported COVID-19 cases within the state.
Saturday’s report confirmed 6,045 additional cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH. The total number of cases reported in Indiana is now 558,560.
An additional 75 deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana due to the virus to 8,595.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 6,061,499 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 2,738,914 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered as reported on Saturday is 56,287, with 15,392 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is now listed as 16.4 percent for all tests administered.
