More testing sites being added as COVID cases climb

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More COVID-19 testing spots are popping up across Louisville as cases in the state continue to skyrocket.
“I felt like it was better to be safe than sorry,“ Josh Harris said.
Harris was just one of many who got a free COVID-19 test Saturday at Sullivan University. He said he’s been taking advantage of free testing sites once a month.
“I feel like since they are available, and they are free that we all ought to be going ahead and doing it. I know so many people are asymptomatic,” Harris added.
Wild Health partnered with Sullivan University, and the crew said they had about 60 people register for a test. They are equipped to handle a few hundred.
Staff said they had a lot of first timers like 74-year-old like Dorothy Cliett.
“I wanted to know if I had the virus or not,” Cliett said.
Staffers said testing sites are giving people peace of mind, and doctors, including those at UofL Health, say people should continue to get tested.
“I think people are becoming more comfortable with getting tested,” Dr Hugh Shoff, Emergency Medicine Specialist of UofL Health said. “Some of the concerns, at the beginning, were getting tested and then finding out if you have the virus or not. I think some of those concerns are not as important as just finding out if you have the virus or not as it spreads”.
Shoff added that more people are getting tested because they are becoming more aware and that’s why Harris said he thinks everyone should frequently be getting tested.
Wild Health will continue testing at Sullivan University on Saturdays and Sundays. Testing begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.
