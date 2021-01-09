Study says COVID symptoms could linger six months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - New research reveals most patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have at least one lingering symptom. This study was led by researchers from the National Center for Respiratory Medicine, China-Japan Friendship Hospital and Capital Medical University and published in The Lancet.
The study looked at more than 1,700 COVID patients in Wuhan, China, some of the first people to be hospitalized with the disease.
Three-quarters of those patients reported one or more symptoms six months after initially getting sick.
According to the study, the most common persisting symptom was fatigue or muscle aches, followed by sleep difficulties, depression and anxiety. Those who had the most severe cases more often had impaired lung function six months later.
NBC News says this was an observational study, however, meaning it is impossible to link those symptoms directly to the coronavirus. In order to show a true connection, studies would need to compare outcomes of COVID-19 to those hospitalized with similar infections that could also cause pneumonia.
The author of the study says the findings highlight a need for increased care for COVID-19 patients even after they are discharged from the hospital.
For a link to the full study, click or tap here.
