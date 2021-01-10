2 Cards Remain Unbeaten

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second ranked Cars overcome two hour delay due to Covid-19 protocols and foul trouble for All American, Dana Evans to beat Clemson 70-45.
The game was supposed to begin at noon. But less than 90 minutes before the scheduled tip-off, Louisville announced the start had been pushed back two hours. The ACC released a statement saying ’'as a result of a player undergoing further testing.’'
Kianna Smith led the Cards with 17 points. Elizabeth Balogun chipped in 14 off the bench as UofL pushed its record to 10-0. Evans was held to 10 points after battling foul trouble in the first half. The Cards host Boston College on Thursday.
