Cats Come Up Short in Top 10 Showdown

The Cats played well defensively, forcing 18 turnovers, and held a nine point halftime lead, but the Gamecocks outscored Kentucky 25-15 in the third quarter, and made plays down the stretch to hand UK its third loss of the season. The Cats had a chance to tie it late, but Howard’s off-balance three missed, Dre’una Edwards’ put back attempt didn’t fall, and the Gamecocks got the rebound. South Carolina’s Zia Cooke put the game away at the line. After back-to-back losses, Kentucky will try to get back on the right track at Auburn next Thursday.