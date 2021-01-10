Confusion allows for 6,000 people to sign up for vaccines at Baptist Health ahead of protocol

Baptist Health is working on getting vaccinations to as many people as possible.
By Brett Martin | January 10, 2021 at 1:10 AM EST - Updated January 10 at 2:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A scheduling tool mistake led to 6,000 vaccination signups opening up to the general public at Baptist Health Louisville.

The vaccinations were supposed to go to Phase 1A healthcare workers, but the scheduling tool did not specify that.

Baptist Health said their website clearly outlined the vaccines were for Phase 1A, but the online tool made it unclear. It has since been updated with the correct information.

It’s unknown how many people were able to sign up for the vaccinations that weren’t in the Phase 1A category. All appointments made earlier this week will be honored, according to Baptist Health.

You can read Baptist Health’s full statement here.

Earlier this week, Baptist Health answered the specific request from the Kentucky Department of Public Health to provide an online solution that could be linked to the state website – with the goal of vaccinating as many healthcare personnel as possible before the end of January. That site was announced on Friday and posted on the state website for healthcare workers.
