Confusion allows for 6,000 people to sign up for vaccines at Baptist Health ahead of protocol

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A scheduling tool mistake led to 6,000 vaccination signups opening up to the general public at Baptist Health Louisville.
The vaccinations were supposed to go to Phase 1A healthcare workers, but the scheduling tool did not specify that.
Baptist Health said their website clearly outlined the vaccines were for Phase 1A, but the online tool made it unclear. It has since been updated with the correct information.
It’s unknown how many people were able to sign up for the vaccinations that weren’t in the Phase 1A category. All appointments made earlier this week will be honored, according to Baptist Health.
You can read Baptist Health’s full statement here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.