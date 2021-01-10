Conversation starts after mural vandalized in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro community members came together Saturday to talk about the steps to move forward after a new mural that was just dedicated has been vandalized.
City officials, members of the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance, NAACP officials and more stood around the mural on Saturday afternoon that has since been defaced with vulgar language, hate speech and anti-semitic symbols.
The mural was meant to tell the story of African history from the past to the present. The first piece depicts ancient Africa.
”That’s why we’re here today to condemn the lie of racial superiority and racial inferiority,” Rafe Buckner with Northwest Neighborhood Alliance. “To let the people with this outdated way of thinking know that the righteous people of Owensboro, Daviess County know the truth. That all people were created equal in the creator’s image.”
Officials who spoke Saturday wanted to make clear that the mural isn’t a political piece.
“Let this not be the last time that we unify to stand in solidarity against evil, against inequality, against discrimination, against things like this,” Rhondalyn Randolph, the president of NAACP Owensboro said.
“The Northwest Neighborhood Alliance is laser focused on completing this project,” Buckner said. “We will be putting measures in place to protect this wall. We’re hoping to get cameras up ASAP. The community is now on high alert, so if you see something strange let someone know.”
Owensboro Police officials say there haven’t been any further developments at this time.
City officials say they’re looking forward to the day the entire wall is covered in art that relays important history to educate future generations to come.
