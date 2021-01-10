UPDATE : 4 dead in 2 separate early-morning shootings in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is conducting investigations on two separate early-morning shootings in the city that killed four people Sunday.
Just before 3 a.m., LMPD officers were called to Cole’s Place at the 2900 block of West Kentucky Street responding to a shooting, according to LMPD Sergeant John Bradley.
Officers found one man at the location that was suffering from a deadly gunshot wound. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
Another man that had been shot at the location was privately transported to Norton Hospital, and was sent to University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.
Bradley later confirmed that the second victim had died due to his injuries Sunday morning.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.
Police were called to another shooting reported around 4 a.m. at the 5000 block of Margo Avenue in the PRP neighborhood.
According to LMPD, when officers arrived they found two people who had been shot inside a home, they were pronounced dead at the scene.
There is one person in custody in relation to the incident, Bradley confirmed, and all parties involved are believed to be accounted for.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
