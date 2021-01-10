Doctor says we need more vaccination sites

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - While the pandemic continues to rage, the biggest question facing US officials is how to distribute the vaccine as quickly and as effectively as possible.
Many states are shockingly slow on administering vaccinations. The vaccine crunch comes as the United States faces some of its darkest days of the pandemic.
According to CNN, a week that included a record daily death count, ominous strains on hospital capacity, and more evidence that the potentially more contagious variant, first identified in the UK, is here.
Dr. Peter Hotez, Professor and Dean of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine says we are in a race against death right now and we need to accelerate our vaccine program.
“It’s all hands on deck on vaccinating the American people and reduce every barrier possible,” Dr. Hotez said to CNN. “The first thing we have to do is open more vaccination sites and hubs. The pharmacy chains and others are just not adequate to do the full job of vaccinating 2-3 million Americans each day, which is what we have to get to get three-fourths of the population vaccinated by the end of the summer. That’s one, possibly liberalizing those restrictions because people are confused about it. They are too fussy in many places. Eventually and pretty soon, we have to open it up to anyone who wants to get vaccinated should be able to get vaccinated without a lot of paper work or fuss.”
Dr. Hotez told CNN that there also needs to be more vaccines options on the table. For the moment, health experts say the current vaccine can protect from the new strain.
According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 370,000 people in the US have died from COVID. In just the first nine days of the year, there are more than two million new cases.
