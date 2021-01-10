Doctor says we need more vaccination sites

“It’s all hands on deck on vaccinating the American people and reduce every barrier possible,” Dr. Hotez said to CNN. “The first thing we have to do is open more vaccination sites and hubs. The pharmacy chains and others are just not adequate to do the full job of vaccinating 2-3 million Americans each day, which is what we have to get to get three-fourths of the population vaccinated by the end of the summer. That’s one, possibly liberalizing those restrictions because people are confused about it. They are too fussy in many places. Eventually and pretty soon, we have to open it up to anyone who wants to get vaccinated should be able to get vaccinated without a lot of paper work or fuss.”