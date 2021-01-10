FORECAST: Clouds gradually decrease; mid-week warm-up

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TODAY: Southern system may bring some flurries for areas south of the Parkways
- FRIDAY: Cold front brings rain/snow chances and colder air
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold on for most of the day before gradually decreasing the afternoon and evening. Areas south of the Parkways keep the clouds longer and may see some flurries before skies clear. Highs top out in the mid-30s this afternoon.
Temperatures drop into the 20s tonight beneath mainly clear skies. High pressure builds in tomorrow bringing more sunshine into the forecast.
Tuesday marks the start of a warming trend with highs in the mid-40s. Mostly clear skies are once again in the forecast Tuesday night as temperatures bottom out in the 20s.
Highs gradually warm to near 50 by Thursday afternoon. A cold front brings rain and snow into the forecast late Thursday into Friday. Scattered snow chances may last into Saturday. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather app for the latest.
