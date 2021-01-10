Lipscomb gets weekend sweep of Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After winning a close game over Bellarmine 77-72 on Friday night, the Bisons took Saturday’s showdown, 65-58 to complete a sweep of the homestanding Knights.
Lipscomb built a big 15 point in the first half as the visitors were sparked by big man Ahsan Asadullah. Asadullah patroled the paint and hurt Bellarmine with his first scoring. He would finish the night with a double-double of 19 points and 11 boards. The Knights did rally to go to halftime trailing 37 to 29.
It was an uphill climb in the second half for the Knights, who were led in scoring by Dylan Penn’s 16 points.
Bellarmine made a late run in the final minutes. With 2:50 left in regulation, the Knights’ C.J. Fleming canned a pair free throws to narrow Lipscomb’s lead to 56-54. Then the Bisons K.J. Johnson got a bucket to give the visitors a cushion that Bellarmine was unable to overcome.
The Knights are now 3-5 and will take a road trip to Florida next week for a Friday-Sunday matchup at Florida Gulf Coast.
