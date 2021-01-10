New market in West Louisville seeks to end food desert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new Black-owned market is taking steps to eliminate the food desert in West Louisville. It’s now a sign of hope now setting along West Market Street.
“It means that people can finally get barrier-free access to healthy food,” Shauntice Martin said.
Black Market KY is the dream-child of owner Shauntice Martin.
On Sunday, the doors finally opened with the purpose of taking the first steps in ending food disparities in West Louisville.
“This location was abandoned for 10 years. And In many ways the west end has also been abandoned. For me this feels like a culmination of a lot of work not that I have done our board members have done,” Martin said.
Work that began back in June of 2020, without a brick and mortar. Martin said volunteers would get together and pass out groceries to those in need. The group was called Feed the West.
The day after Thanksgiving, Black Market KY held a soft-opening where customers could order bundles of essentials online for pickup.
“It’s been less than a year since we have come up with the idea, but the concept of food justice is something we have needed and have talked about for years,” Martin said.
Martin says last year her group partnered with the Bok Choy Project. She says that study pointed out the dire need for fresh food in this neighborhood.
“Essentially the west end. It’s not just a food desert, but a food apartheid,” Martin said.
Black Market KY is helping to bring fresh organic food to the west end.
“Through our Black farmers we have meat and fresh organic produce like apples, we have organic eggs we have broccoli,” Martin said.
Martin said they have just about everything any normal store has. If you are interested in shopping Black Market KY, click here.
