Person extracted from vehicle after ambulance crash

Floyd County, Ind. (WAVE) - A crash involving an ambulance left one person injured Saturday evening.
Lafayette Fire Protection District tells WAVE 3 News at least one person had to be cut from the vehicle after the crash.
It was reported around 10:30 Saturday on Reasor Rd. near Stiller Rd.
That person’s injuries are not considered serious. It’s unclear what caused the crash so far.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and is working on the investigation.
