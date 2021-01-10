Vigil held for 21 year old found dead by family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family in mourning is remembering their daughter after she was found murdered in a vehicle.
The family made the grim discovery early New Year’s Eve morning. Louisville Metro police said a woman and a man were found shot to death inside a car in the 700 block of Lampton Street, in Louisville’s Smoketown neighborhood, around 4:30 a.m.
Two weeks later, her family is keeping her memory alive.
As balloons were released, so were tears at a vigil on Saturday held for 21-year-old Antonia Lucas.
”This is not the ending I had for my baby, this is not the way her story was supposed to end,” Antonia’s mother said..
“She just made you feel loved,” Antonia’s aunt, Tonya Lowe, said. “Her spirits were very peaceful spirits so you felt that peace whenever she came around you.”
Now the family is asking the person responsible to turn themselves in, and asking the community to report any information you may have to police. Lowe said she’s confident her niece’s case will be solved soon.
