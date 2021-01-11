Kayak found, authorities, volunteers continue search for missing teen

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – For days now, crews have been sweeping the banks of the Ohio looking for 16-year-old Jacob Stover.
“The family would like to express their gratitude for everyone that has shown love and support during this uncertain and very sad time,” said family spokesperson Wendy Treinen.
Throughout Falls of the Ohio State Park, dozens of volunteers gathered to search for Stover.
Family members said on Sunday, the 16-year-old launched his kayak at Cox Park and never came back home.
Treinen, along with the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed with WAVE 3 News that the kayak had been found, but the 16-year-old is still missing.
“We are very appreciative of those folks who are willing to help and join in the search,” Treinen said.
Most of the volunteers searching the banks Tuesday are all co-workers of Stover’s father.
“The volunteers doing the search today are just impassioned to do something. We love this family and Shawn is a beloved of GE Appliances,” Treinen said.
GE Appliances allowed those employees who wanted to help canvass the area.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers are working with Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers and said due to rough terrain and cold temperatures they are concerned about the safety of people who are going to look for Stover.
Police are urging anyone who decides to search for Stover to wear life jackets and safety vests for visibility.
“There is deep mud in most places, the driftwood is not stable and the water icy cold,” Treinen said.
The family’s spoke person says they are discouraging additional volunteers due to those safety concerns. Crews plan to search this are until the sun goes down.
Stover is 5′9″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Stover was wearing a black winter coat and pants, a blue beanie and black boots.
Anyone who has information on Stover’s location is asked to call Louisville Metro police at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
