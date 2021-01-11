Customer leaves $1,000 tip for staff at Cincinnati restaurant

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A very generous tip was left for the staff at Zip’s Cafe in Mt. Lookout and the restaurant is sending a thank you to the person who left it.
Zip’s posted the message on Facebook showing a $1,000 tip left by a customer on Saturday. Along with the check, the customer left a note saying to share the tip with the rest of the staff during these tough times.
“Please share this tip with all of your employees as they work so hard and are dealing with COVID. Go Xavier!”
Zip’s posted a thank you message to the customer who left the tip and all of Cincinnati.
Shortly after the first COVID-19 cases in Ohio were reported in March, Zip’s temporarily closed saying the “health and safety of the employees, their families and our neighbors is paramount.” Zip’s somewhat returned in May when they began curbside and carryout orders.
In September, Zip’s reopened its indoor dining services for the first time since March.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.