New COVID-19 testing sites in Bullitt and Oldham Counties use saliva to detect virus

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New COVID-19 testing sites have opened in Bullitt and Oldham counties as focus from local health departments shifts more toward vaccination efforts.
The drive-thru testing sites offer some of the more traditional testing options for COVID-19, but they also offer a less invasive method: saliva.
Tony Wooten, a Bullitt County resident, was one of the first people to provide a testable saliva sample at the site in Bullitt County.
He said compared to the nasal swabs he’s gotten before, the saliva was a breeze.
“The swab up the nose: they warn you about it right before they jam it into your brain. It hurts, it’s no fun,” Wooton said. “Do this.”
That site in Shepherdsville is near Shepherdsville Park at the Farmer’s Market.
The site is being run by Pearl Medical, which is the only lab in Kentucky able to process this particular test from Yale University’s School of Public Health. It’s called SalivaDirect.
Wooton said he just lucked into the test Monday.
“I was literally just going to my local doctor’s office,” he said, “and I saw the tent set up there and I thought, it looks like a testing site. I think I’ll check it out.”
There are also two new testing sites available in Oldham County that offer this same test.
At the Oldham County Fairgrounds tests are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
At Southeast Christian Church, testing is available Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Considering the simplicity of this test, Wooton believes it’s all part of a larger solution.
“It’s simple but this is what’s going to save our lives,” he said. “I live with my 80-year-old mother and I don’t want her to get sick. I’m out running around trying to keep her from getting sick. Having it here in town is much better.”
The testing site in Shepherdsville will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. All sites will be open until further notice.
